Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Tuesday with illness

Love is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers after missing morning shootaround due to an illness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

More word on Love's status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's sidelined or limited for the game, the Cavs will likely turn to Jae Crowder, Jeff Green, Channing Frye and Tristan Thomspon to help replace Love's 29.6 minutes per game. When Love missed Dec. 9's game against Philly, Ante Zizic drew the start but played less than five minutes. Jeff Green ended up being the main beneficiary, playing 30 minutes and posting 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist.