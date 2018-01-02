Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Tuesday with illness
Love is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers after missing morning shootaround due to an illness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
More word on Love's status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's sidelined or limited for the game, the Cavs will likely turn to Jae Crowder, Jeff Green, Channing Frye and Tristan Thomspon to help replace Love's 29.6 minutes per game. When Love missed Dec. 9's game against Philly, Ante Zizic drew the start but played less than five minutes. Jeff Green ended up being the main beneficiary, playing 30 minutes and posting 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 23 points in 30 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores efficient 27 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts 17 points, 12 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.