Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Wednesday
Love (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks.
A lower back contusion prevented Love from playing Monday, though it's possible he'll need just one game off to recover. More information may arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
