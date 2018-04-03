Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable with illness
Love is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors due to an illness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what Love is dealing with, though it's bothering him enough to make him a 50/50 shot to take the court Tuesday. More information should arrive as the team ramps up their activity through the day. If he's unable to take the floor, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance and Jeff Green are all candidates to see expanded roles.
