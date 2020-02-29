Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Quiet in loss

Love amassed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to New Orleans.

Love scored just 10 points in what was an underwhelming performance. Despite the absence of Andre Drummond (calf), Love failed to capitalize on what could have been a productive evening. He is likely to miss a few games down the stretch which does limit his upside. However, he appears relatively healthy and should still be able to return mid-round value on a per-game basis the rest of the way.