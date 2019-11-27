Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ready to play Wednesday

Coach John Beilein said Love (back) will play Wednesday versus the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Love was considered questionable after missing the last two contests with a bruised lower back, but he'll retake the court Wednesday. The 31-year-old is averaging 17.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.1 minutes through 14 games this season.

