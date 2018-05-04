Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Rebounds with 31-point effort in Game 2

Love recorded 31 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during a 128-110 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Love had by far his best performance of these playoffs during the Game 2 victory. The 31-point double-double explosion came after he had shot worse than 40 percent from the field in each of the last five games. Based on his struggles during the playoffs so far, a repeat performance doesn't seem likely, but this outing could be a sign that he's back on the right track.