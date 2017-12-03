Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 15th double-double in victory
Love collected 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 victory over the Grizzlies.
Love posted another double-double Saturday, as the Cavaliers rolled to their 11th consecutive win. He has rewarded owners who took him with an early pick, posting nice numbers across the board. His lack of defensive stats are always going to be something that raises questions about his overall value, but he more than makes up for it with his scoring and rebounding.
