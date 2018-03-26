Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 29th double-double in win

Love registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 win over the Nets.

Love recorded his second double-double since returning from this injury and appears ready to make the final push to the playoffs/ The Cavs will probably take it easy with Love as they don't want to re-aggravate the broken hand that caused him to miss 20 games.