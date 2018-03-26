Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 29th double-double in win
Love registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 win over the Nets.
Love recorded his second double-double since returning from this injury and appears ready to make the final push to the playoffs/ The Cavs will probably take it easy with Love as they don't want to re-aggravate the broken hand that caused him to miss 20 games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pours in 20 points on Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Wednesday's victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 18 points in return Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Starting Monday, will have minutes restriction•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...