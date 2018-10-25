Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in blowout loss

Love contributed 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.

Despite Cleveland's 0-4 record, Love continues to be a reliable source of production for fantasy owners. Wednesday's performance marked his third double-double in four games. Larry Nance Jr.'s return to action will likely hinder Love's production somewhat but he will still be a must-start in all formats moving forward.