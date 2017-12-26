Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in loss
Love posted 31 points (9-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 18 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 99-92 loss to the Warriors.
Love led the team in points and rebounds in Monday's game, which was one of his finest games of the year despite the loss. HIs 18 rebounds were his season-high as were his six three-pointers. Love has put up double-doubles in four of his last seven contests and has 21 of them on the year, which ranks sixth the NBA. While Love has had streaky moments in his career, he's been very steady and reliable in recent weeks, and should be given a serious look in DFS formats on every slate he participates in.
