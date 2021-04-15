Love scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists in a 103-90 win Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
After missing most of the season with a calf injury, Love has played exceptionally well since rejoining the starting lineup. The 32-year-old is averaging 24.4 minutes, 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists since returning to action. The former UCLA standout has shot well from deep, making roughly three three-pointers a game this season. As the Cavaliers' playoff hopes fade away, fantasy managers could see Love's minutes decrease as the team starts to analyze their younger talent for next season.
