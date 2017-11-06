Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Released from hospital

Love (illness) has been released from the hospital and the Cavaliers will update his status at Monday's practice, Cleveland.com reports.

Love departed Sunday's loss to the Hawks in the third quarter and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He's since been released, but he'll now head to the Cleveland Clinic for further tests in an effort to determine exactly what caused the illness. Love should be considered day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee.