Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Released from hospital
Love (illness) has been released from the hospital and the Cavaliers will update his status at Monday's practice, Cleveland.com reports.
Love departed Sunday's loss to the Hawks in the third quarter and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He's since been released, but he'll now head to the Cleveland Clinic for further tests in an effort to determine exactly what caused the illness. Love should be considered day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Exits Sunday's game with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-low 11 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-low 13 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shows off passing ability•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...