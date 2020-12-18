Love (calf) is out for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Love will be sidelined for the duration of the preseason due to the right calf strain. The injury seems relatively minor, so the 32-year-old forward will hope to return for the Dec. 23 regular season opener against the Hornets.
