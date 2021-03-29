site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Remains out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Love (calf) will not play Monday against the Jazz.
Love will miss yet another game due to right calf soreness. His next chance to return will be Thursday against Philadelphia.
