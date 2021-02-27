Love (calf) won't play Saturday against the 76ers.

Love has been sidelined since Dec. 27 due to a right calf strain, but the Cavaliers remain "cautiously optimistic" that he'll be able to return before the All-Star break. However, he'll be unable to take the court in Saturday's matchup. The Cavaliers conclude their first-half schedule with games Monday in Houston and Wednesday against the Pacers, although it's unclear whether Love will be able to return.