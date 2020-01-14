Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Resting Tuesday
Love won't play Tuesday against the Clippers due to rest purposes, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Love will take a seat for the second half of Cleveland's back-to-back. Larry Nance (knee) is expected to return to action Tuesday and could take Love's spot at power forward in the starting lineup.
