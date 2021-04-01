Love (calf) will play Thursday against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love will make his return after a nine-game absence due to a right calf injury. Thursday's game will mark just the fifth time the 32-year-old has taken the floor this season, so it wouldn't be wise to expect major production from him in his return. The team said that he will be on a minutes restriction, though the amount of minutes wasn't clarified. Dean Wade will likely see a decreased workload while Love is healthy.