Love (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love will miss a third straight preseason contest due to a knee injury, and while the extent of the situation remains unclear, the veteran forward has been practicing during his absence, per Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com. Love's next chance to suit up will be the Cavaliers' regular-season opener next Wednesday against the Raptors.