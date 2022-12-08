Love has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings due to low back soreness.
Love was unable to practice Thursday while receiving treatment, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. While his recent absence was due to a thumb issue, he'll be sidelined due to a back issue Friday. Whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against Oklahoma City remains to be seen.
