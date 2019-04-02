Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Monday
Love (shoulder) is unavailable for Monday's game against Phoenix, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Love is set to miss his second straight matchup due to shoulder soreness. David Nwaba appears in line for another start at power forward in Love's absence.
