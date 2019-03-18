Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Monday

Love (back) will not play Monday against Detroit, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Love took a hard fall during Saturday's game against the Mavs, and he'll be held out with lingering soreness in his lower-back. The Cavs are likely just being cautious with their best player, but Love's absence will once again leave Cleveland shorthanded up front. Last time Love sat out, it was David Nwaba who got the starting nod in his place.