Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Saturday
Love won't play in Saturday's game against Miami due to Achilles soreness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Love will miss the second part of the Cavaliers back-to-back due to a sore Achilles. He's been hampered by the issue for the past couple of weeks, though it's unclear if the team expects him to miss additional time going forward. Look for an update on Love's availability to come ahead of Monday's rematch with Miami.
