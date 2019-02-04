Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Ruled out Tuesday

Love (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

As expected, Love will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game as he continues to work back from left foot surgery. The big man is reportedly trending in the right direction, and the hope is that the he'll be ready to return prior to the All-Star break, though he remains without an exact return date. As such, Love will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to suit up coming Friday against the Wizards.