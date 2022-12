Love tallied zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 win over the Mavericks.

Love failed to score for just the second time this season. While the veteran big man is averaging a career-low 9.4 points, his 7.0 rebounds and 37.7 three-point percentage are still quality contributions to an 18-11 Cavaliers team.