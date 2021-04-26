Love had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's loss at Washington.

Love has posted 12-point, five-rebound stat lines in each of his last two contests, and while he's scored in double digits in five straight games, he has also gone six straight contests without clearing the 15-point threshold. He's nothing more than the Cavaliers' third-best scoring option right now, sitting behind Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in that department.