Love chipped in 14 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 loss to Minnesota.

Love started for the first time this season but struggled to find his shooting stroke. The 34-year-old has made just 36.4 percent of his shots and scored 11.8 points per game over his last five contests. He's settled into the role as the sixth man for the Cavs and will likely continue to come off the bench when Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) return.