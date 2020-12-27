Love scored 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime win over Detroit.

The 32-year-old had a relatively pedestrian night after being kept scoreless in the fourth quarter. But despite being reported to be on a minutes restriction going into his season debut, Love was utilized in his entirety during both overtimes, playing all 10 minutes. Those minutes proved valuable as the forward contributed seven points across the extra periods to secure Cleveland's win.