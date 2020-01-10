Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 17 in victory

Love scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), and accrued nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in an overtime win over the Pistons on Thursday.

After a blistering performance in their last meeting one game prior to this one that saw Love torch the Pistons for 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting, the veteran cooled off a bit with 17 points, and just 12 in regulation. There's been some drama surrounding the 31-year old as of late, throwing a tantrum in a recent game, and seeing his name swirling around the trade mill. If Love does get dealt, his value could certainly be negatively impacted, but his four-year, $120 million salary will prove difficult to move. However, if he doesn't get traded, Love could be subjected to nerve-racking rest days down the stretch. Fantasy owners will have to just wait and see as the looming trade deadline is just under a month away.