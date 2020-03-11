Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 17 points, adds seven dimes

Love posted 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

Over his previous three outings, Love has put up 22.3 points, 12.7 boards, 3.7 dimes and 3.7 triples in 38.1 minutes per game. Numbers like that are good for top 50 value in nine-category leagues. His shot wasn't falling in this one, going 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, but he did put his facilitating on display with seven assists in 37 minutes of play. The biggest concern for fantasy owners regarding Love is his potential availability down the stretch. He'll produce as long as he's on the court, but with the Cavaliers near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, concerns of potential rest days grow for a 31-year old veteran on a rebuilding team.