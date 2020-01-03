Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 18 in narrow defeat
Love provided 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.
Love has reached double figures in scoring in nine of the last 10 games, this after being limited to single digits in five of six outings between Nov. 22 and Dec. 9. There's still a chance that the 31-year-old power forward will be moved before the trade deadline, but it's unclear whether that would help his fantasy value given that Cleveland runs a lot of its offense through him.
