Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 18 points in return Monday

Love recorded 18 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in Monday's 124-117 victory over the Bucks.

Love (hand) returned to action on a minutes restriction, but that certainly did not stop him from posting big numbers on the night. Love connected on four three-pointers and swatted two shots, which led the team Monday night, while trailing only LeBron James in points and rebounds. Love will work his way back and eventually have the restriction lifted, but it is good to see him shooting efficiently, especially when he was dealing with a hand injury.