Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 20 in Philly

Love scored 20 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding eight rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the 76ers.

He tied Jordan Clarkson for the team lead in scoring in the near-upset, but the Cavs' offense went cold down the stretch, Love included -- he was scoreless in the fourth quarter, missing a potential game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left. The veteran big has hit for 20 or more points in four of the first 10 games this year, averaging 18.5 points, 12.9 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.0 threes.