Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 20 in Philly
Love scored 20 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding eight rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the 76ers.
He tied Jordan Clarkson for the team lead in scoring in the near-upset, but the Cavs' offense went cold down the stretch, Love included -- he was scoreless in the fourth quarter, missing a potential game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left. The veteran big has hit for 20 or more points in four of the first 10 games this year, averaging 18.5 points, 12.9 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.0 threes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles from field•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Drops season-high 29 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Logs 22 points, 17 boards in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Hauls in 20 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Back-to-back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...