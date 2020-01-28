Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 20, sinks six treys

Love chipped in 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-100 win over the Pistons.

Love has scored at least 20 in four of the last five games and matched his season high with six treys in this one. He has drained 21 threes across the last five tilts, and despite his desire to be dealt to a contender Love continues to give his best effort and provides solid contributions in the scoring, rebounding, assist and three-point shooting departments.