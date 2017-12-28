Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 23 points in 30 minutes
Love accounted for 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, and two blocks in 30 minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's loss to Sacramento.
We are through almost half of the 2017-18 campaign and Love is averaging more than 20 points per game, something he has yet to do in a Cleveland uniform for a full season. Fresh off his 31 point Christmas performance Love once again led Cleveland in scoring. He is enjoying his first season shooting above 40-percent from deep while attempting more than three three-pointers per game. If that number remains true, his scoring numbers could remain at this level for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores efficient 27 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts 17 points, 12 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Tuesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...