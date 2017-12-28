Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 23 points in 30 minutes

Love accounted for 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, and two blocks in 30 minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's loss to Sacramento.

We are through almost half of the 2017-18 campaign and Love is averaging more than 20 points per game, something he has yet to do in a Cleveland uniform for a full season. Fresh off his 31 point Christmas performance Love once again led Cleveland in scoring. He is enjoying his first season shooting above 40-percent from deep while attempting more than three three-pointers per game. If that number remains true, his scoring numbers could remain at this level for the foreseeable future.