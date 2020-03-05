Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 26 points in loss

Love recorded 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.

With Tristan Thompson (knee) and Andre Drummond (calf) both out, Love generated his best scoring output in eight games. This was his 22nd double-double of the season and his best rebounds effort in 19 contests. Love is always a must-start, but if either of Thompson or Drummond miss Saturday's tilt versus the Nuggets, the 31-year-old could gain some extra usage and become a more appealing option for daily-fantasy formats.