Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 29 points in loss

Love had 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss at Chicago.

Love has topped the 20-point plateau thrice during his last six games and while he is no longer the double-double machine he was during this prime years, it's worth noting Love has been doing a good job on the glass with at least nine boards in five of those six contests. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday against the Knicks.

More News
Our Latest Stories