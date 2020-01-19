Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores 29 points in loss
Love had 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss at Chicago.
Love has topped the 20-point plateau thrice during his last six games and while he is no longer the double-double machine he was during this prime years, it's worth noting Love has been doing a good job on the glass with at least nine boards in five of those six contests. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday against the Knicks.
