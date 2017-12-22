Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores efficient 27 points in victory
Love collected 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-112 victory over Chicago.
Love was extremely efficient Thursday, requiring just 15 shots attempts to finish with 27 points. This has become a regular occurrence for Love this season, currently shooting 47.8 percent from the field. This is up almost five percent on his numbers from last season and something that owners are loving. The Cavaliers have a couple of days off before heading to Golden State for a Christmas day blockbuster matchup.
