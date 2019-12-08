Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores just six points in blowout

Love scored six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and grabbed seven rebounds and one assist in a loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

After a one-game absence due to illness, Love struggled to find the net in this poor shooting performance. A mid-round asset at the moment, there's a chance he sees his scenery change as rumors surfaced again recently that the Cavaliers are testing the trade market for the 31-year old, with at least three teams showing interest. If a trade were to come to fruition, Love's fantasy value would obviously be impacted, so it's a situation worth monitoring.