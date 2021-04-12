Love tallied 19 points (6-17 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

The 32-year-old saw 31 minutes of action Sunday, which is the second-most minutes he's seen since Dec. 26. Love's 17 field-goal attempts and five made three-pointers were both season highs. The 12-year veteran has started and played in six games in a row, averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.5 assists in that span. The Cavaliers have a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, so there's a chance he sits out in one of those games.