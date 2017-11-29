Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-high 38 points Tuesday

Love recorded 38 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 14-17 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during a 108-97 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

The 38 points and 17 free throw attempts marked season highs as Love had his best game of the season despite only playing 25 minutes. Most of his scoring was done in the opening half of the blowout affair. It was just the second time this season Love has eclipsed the 30-point mark, and the performance came out of nowhere after he had combined for just 24 points in the previous two games.