Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-low 11 points Friday
Love scored 11 points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 130-122 win against Washington.
On Friday, Love hit a season-low with 11 points. The Cleveland center's lack of scoring was balanced out by grabbing 11 boards and dishing out eight assists for his eighth double-double of the season. Otherwise, Love's production the last two games has been underwhelming in the points column, tallying 13 and 11 points respectively. Love looks to turn around his offensive troubles against Atlanta on Sunday.
