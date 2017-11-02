Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-low 13 points Wednesday

Love finished with a season-low 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Pacers.

Love couldn't find his shot Wednesday, leading to his worst offensive performance of the year. Coming into Wednesday's affair, Love's numbers looked shockingly similar to last year's, averaging just 0.1 points per game more and the exact same amount of rebounds (11.1). He was also shooting just 0.1 percent worse from the field. Cleveland has been underperforming as a team this season, but it appears Love's production is relatively safe from a fantasy perspective, despite Wednesday's subpar effort.