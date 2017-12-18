Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday

Love scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win against Washington.

Since the calendar flipped over to December, Love is averaging 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in eight games. Aside with missing out on his 20th double-double by one rebound, the center continues to fill out his stat line with lofty numbers on the boards with an average of 10.2 rebounds on the season. Factoring in his 19.4 points, Love is as steady an option at the center position as there can be.