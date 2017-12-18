Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores team-high 25 points Sunday
Love scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win against Washington.
Since the calendar flipped over to December, Love is averaging 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in eight games. Aside with missing out on his 20th double-double by one rebound, the center continues to fill out his stat line with lofty numbers on the boards with an average of 10.2 rebounds on the season. Factoring in his 19.4 points, Love is as steady an option at the center position as there can be.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts 17 points, 12 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday with hip soreness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...