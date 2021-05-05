Love collected seven points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in a 134-118 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Love's offensive struggles continued, as he failed to score double-digit points for the third time in his last four games. The forward was coming off a season-high 25 points Saturday but couldn't follow it up with another efficient performance. Despite the inconsistent scoring totals, Love has still provided fantasy managers with solid production across his last four contests, averaging 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.