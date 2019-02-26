Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Secures another double-double

Love finished Monday's game against Portland with 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist over 28 minutes.

Love didn't shoot the ball particularly well (35.7 percent from the field), but he did notch his third consecutive double-double in a 123-110 loss at home. The 30-year-old has looked relatively sharp since returning from injury at the beginning of the month, posting averages of 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over five matchups. Look for Love to continue to return to form, especially after he sheds his minutes restriction.