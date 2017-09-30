Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Seeing 'a lot of time' at center in practice

Love has spent "a lot of time" at center during training camp, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

With spacing reportedly being a key at Cavaliers' training camp, Love's increased presence at center makes sense. Especially with Isaiah Thomas (hip) out until around December or January, the team doesn't exactly project to be a three-point threat in their starting lineup, which will likely consist of Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Love and Tristan Thompson. The situation is probably worth monitoring, as Love playing more center could mean increased minutes and rebounds for him, with a subsequent decrease for Thompson in both categories.