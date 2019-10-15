Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Set to play Tuesday
Love (rest) is off the injury report and will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against Boston.
Love will have a chance for one final tuneup prior to the start of the regular season after sitting out of Sunday's exhibition for rest.
