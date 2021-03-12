Love (calf) will be available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love has not played since Dec. 27 due to a calf injury, but after using the All-Star break to complete the final stages of his recovery, he'll return to the lineup Friday night. Given the long layoff, there's a good chance Love's minutes will be limited, but he should eventually return to a high-usage role as the Cavs' starting power forward. Once he's back up to speed, Love projects as a good source of points and rebounds, with some assists and threes sprinkled in.