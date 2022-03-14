Love will come off the bench Monday against the Clippers.
The 31-year-old made his third start of the season Saturday against the Bulls and posted a double-double with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and 11 rebounds, but he'll return to the bench with Lauri Markkanen (ankle) rejoining the lineup. Love has averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest this season.
