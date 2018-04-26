Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shooting woes continue in Game 5
Love contributed 11 points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 win over the Pacers.
Love is now four for his past 21 from the floor in the last two contests, as he has been off the mark with all of his attempts of late. His main contribution is being able to rebound and spread the floor for LeBron on offense, but it would be a nice addition if he could start sinking some shots that he is set up nicely for.
